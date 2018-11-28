Body formed to identify land for press club building, plots

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has formed a committee to identify land to allot plots to the members of the journalist community and for the construction of three-storey building for the Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

An official handout said that he directed the relevant officials to accelerate the process to fulfil the promises made with the journalist community during the previous tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the province.

The committee to be headed by Secretary Information Qaiser Alam and comprising members of the provincial government and representatives of PPC would also examine the categorisation of press clubs, the annual grants to different categorised press clubs and submit a comprehensive report.

He was talking to the office-bearers of the Peshawar Press Club at the Chief Minister Secretariat in Peshawar.

The president and other office-bearers reminded the chief minister the promises made by the previous PTI government that included the allotment of plots of land to the members of the PPC, the increase in annual grant, the revisiting and reassessment of categorisation of different press clubs throughout the province.

The secretary information briefed the chief minister about the legitimacy of the demand of the working journalists, adding that the previous PTI government had already carried out an exercise to identify suitable land for the housing scheme exclusively for the journalist community.

He informed the chief minister about the categorisation process of different press clubs.

The chief minister directed the officials to revisit the policy framework for the categorisation of press clubs so that matching annual grants could be given to press clubs in consonance with their membership base.

He assured the journalists to keep the promises made with them by the PTI previous government. He said his government would facilitate the journalists.

The chief minister directed the committee to formulate a mechanism to expedite the resolution of their problems.

He said he would visit the PPC soon to formally announce the promised incentives for the journalists that included the allotment of plots, the raise of annual grant and construction of a new state-of-the-art building for the press club.

The journalists thanked the chief minister for his keenness in the resolution of their problems and assured all-out support to the government in its reforms initiatives.

Earlier, talking to different delegations, the chief minister assured that the provincial government would continue with its austerity drive, maintaining strict financial discipline and ensuring each and every penny of the provincial exchequer on the public welfare-oriented projects.

There would be no waste of resources and the resources incurred thus could be diverted to productive sectors and raising the living standard of the people, he added.