Wed Nov 28, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Security checkpost attacked in N Waziristan

National

Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
MIRANSHAH: A security checkpost was attacked with three rockets at Kajhori area in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that the militants had fired three rockets on the security forces’ checkpost in Kajhori area. However, no loss of life was reported in the attack.

Meanwhile, the security forces’ vehicle was on its way at Muhammadkhel area in Boya tehsil when it was targetted with an improvised explosive device. The vehicle was partially damaged but no casualty was reported. The security forces launched a search operation after cordoning off the area.

