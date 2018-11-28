PM to unveil 100-day agenda milestones of KP govt on Dec 14

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally unveil on December 14 the milestones achieved by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of its 100-day agenda in the province.

The prime minister will also renew his commitment to support the provincial government for the strategies and policies it worked out for the next five years to achieve its goals.

This was disclosed by Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai at a joint news briefing on the 100-day agenda of the provincial government at the Cabinet Room of the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Apart from the local journalists, the briefing was also attended by a number of freelance media persons from Islamabad.

The ministers said that prime minister would also unveil the success story of the federal government with regard to its 100-day agenda, but he would arrive in the province on December 14 to particularly share his commitment to the plans of the provincial government.

Shaukat Yousafzai, while responding the queries from the journalists, said a major portion of resources comes to the province from the federal government and the prime minister’s commitment and support to the plans of the province would mean a lot. It would be a great encouragement for the militancy-hit province, he said.

Earlier, Taimur Jhagra dilated upon the 100-day agenda of the provincial government and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government would though complete its hundred days next month, they wanted to give to the media a curtain raiser on its agenda for the next five years.

Terming the mode of governance of the PTI in the provincial as well as federal level as a “cultural shift”, the minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took lead in sketching out the 100-day plan for the next five years.

He said their roadmap for the next five years included 26 action plans covering every department and they would embark on a series of launches of the agenda for different departments from tomorrow (November 29) through which all the relevant stakeholders will be taken onboard.

The finance minister continued that KP 100-day agenda would tentatively be launched on December 14 and Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to turn up for the event.

He added that police force had improved and it would further be strengthened through the use of technology, research and manpower in terms of skill and capacity over the next five years.

The finance minister said that education and health remained pivots of the PTI governance policy and a number of initiatives for the sectors had already completed. “The health sector has made marked improvement during the PTI rule in the province,” he maintained.

Taimur added that integration of the erstwhile tribal areas to the province was one major preference of the 100-day and a taskforce had already been formed to help expedite work in this regard.

He said that Sehat Insaf initiative would be extended to the recently-merged districts and local government system would soon be introduced in these districts.

The minister hoped that the next budget of the province will include allocations of the newly merged districts and about Rs5 billion would be earmarked for youth employment in the district.

To a question, he said the provincial government had taken a number of measures to reform various departments which include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Development Company Limited over the last three month.

The cabinet has approved the digital policy through which the government will make job creators in place of jobseekers and provincial revenue authority has been brought under the ambit of the Finance Department to increase province’s own revenue.

A committee has been formed to ensure the receipt of Rs36 billion Net Hydel Profit (NHP) arrears and it is evaluating the annual NHP as per the AGN Kazi Formula.

Taimur said that additional steps were being taken that include “Kill the File” initiative to get rid of paper governance and rely more on technology. The initiative is being supported by the World Bank.

He also announced to launch a mega-development programme for Peshawar covering infrastructure, economy, and recreation sectors.