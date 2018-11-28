Al-Azizia case: Who will present final arguments first?

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Tuesday reserved its judgment on a matter regarding final arguments by the two sides in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference against Sharif family.

The judgment in this regard will be issued today (Wednesday).

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing into Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference against Sharif family filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court along with his legal team.

During the course of proceeding, NAB’s deputy prosecutor general (DPG) requested the court to issue directive to the defence side to first give final arguments in the case as the accused had submitted some fresh documents in his defence.

However, Nawaz’ counsel Khawaja Haris said the documents were not submitted for the defence purpose, adding that he wouldn’t give arguments on these documents.

The former prime minister had already expressed excuse from presenting anything in his defence, he further added.

He said the documents were comprising the order sheets of apex court and their submitted applications, adding that if the accused presented his defence, they must request the court to make it part of the case record. After hearing the arguments from both sides at large, the court reserved its judgment regarding the above matter.