Court gives Abraaj a lifeline

ISLAMABAD: Forbes, a global media company, states that Dubai emerging market maverick Abraaj Group gets a life line as the last 12 months were not great for both emerging markets as well as for Arif Naqvi.

In a published story, it states that Abraaj’s fall from being a respected, $14 billion powerhouse in the world of impact investing in private equity to a company offered a buyout of just $1 is in one of the biggest stories in emerging markets this year. At one time, it was the largest private equity firm in the world, attracting the likes of the Gates Foundation.

One London-based private equity fund manager who did not have money in any Abraaj funds and wished to remain anonymous commented: “There are over 3,500 private equity firms globally, and this is the biggest flame out of them all. Ever.

Many creditors who are owed a combined $1 billion agreed to explore a restructuring deal in early May. But the Kuwaiti Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS), an unsecured lender, demanded liquidation proceedings following a default this summer on $100 million in debt plus $7 million in interest. The loan was part of a $200 million five-year lending deal signed in 2013. The Kuwaitis fast-forwarded the crisis at Abraaj, which was trying to sell some of its assets to private equity firms, like Cerberus Capital Management in the US Cerberus walked away as a potential buyer this summer when it became clear that PIFSS wanted to force a bankruptcy Such a move would cheapen the value of the assets a buyer was acquiring.

As a lender, the Kuwaitis were the most aggressive. PIFSS says it put $731 million into investment funds and credit lines with Abraaj between 2004 and 2013. Over the years, the Kuwaitis said they received $346 million in payments. The $100 million default, coupled with in-house problems at PIFSS, had them scrambling to recover its debt, people close to the Kuwaiti side said.

The Kuwaiti move got Abraaj to apply to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands on June 14 for a moratorium on lenders seeking immediate payment. The Cayman court agreed on November 20 to an extension for Abraaj’s joint provisional liquidators, led by PwC and Deloitte, to devise a restructuring proposal over the next three months. The decision saves Abraaj investors from years of lawsuits and adviser fees. Some advisors anonymously commented that Abraaj’s liquidation has been “a feeding frenzy” from all sides.

“The fact that the court ruled in favour of an extension despite attempts to derail it means there is hope,” one Abraaj investor told the scribe of Forbes, adding that Abraaj’s management “is hell-bent” on ensuring the “best possible outcome” for creditors and investors. Had the court denied the request for a moratorium, Abraaj would have been forced to liquidate its assets at steeper discounts, seriously hurting creditor recoveries.

Naqvi, a Pakistani expatriate who lived in Dubai for nearly 25 years, created Abraaj in 2002 with around $60 million, mostly from his own money. He was known as a pioneer of emerging-market private equity and impact investing in countries from Africa to Southeast Asia. At its height, Abraaj managed $14 billion thanks to organic growth, with 25 offices worldwide.

Abraaj’s fundraising prowess was unmatched. They raised $3 billion in 2015 for new private equity funds, and then doubled that two years later. They raised more in emerging-market private equity than any private equity fund globally in those three years. UAE and Kuwaiti lenders participated in that growth.

In October 2017, four investors — the Gates Foundation, CDC, World Bank and Proparco — saw that cash from Abraaj’s Healthcare Fund was put into treasury. They requested that all the drawn down capital be repaid to the fund. Abraaj agreed to return surplus drawdowns by year-end and asked the funds’ auditors, KPMG, to certify that all the monies that had been drawn down was being used for their stated purposes. This led foreign investors to worry that Abraaj was using money inappropriately, at the expense of shareholders.

Al Mulla, who also serves on the Panel of Arbitrators run by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, a World Bank umbrella group, said “(Dubai) will overcome it.” The World Bank is also an investor in Abraaj funds.

According to an off-the-record Abraaj insider, the liquidation process involving two separate provisional liquidators — one for the Abraaj Holding company and the other for Abraaj Investment Management —led to counter-claims between the two Abraaj entities in June. Those legal claims meant liquidity was trapped between the two for months, which is why creditors have been put on hold and cash flow is required to restructure.

It is unclear if Abraaj’s liquidity crisis will improve because of the Cayman ruling or if they emerge from this as a new private equity company.

Abraaj insists their problems were market-related first, managerial second. Their downfall was well-reported in the financial press. The focus centres on the Abraaj Global Healthcare Fund, the strategy of which was the brain child of Naqvi. The fund was managed by Abraaj Managing Partner Sev Vettivetpillai and fund manager Khawar Mann. The private equity fund was a dedicated $1 billion portfolio of healthcare-related projects and startups aimed at providing healthcare in underserved regions in countries like India. The fund ran into trouble when politics got in the way of projects in Kenya and later land acquisitions in Nigeria and building regulations in Pakistan.

Abraaj invested over a billion dollars in the Karachi power company. K-Electric was once part of a textbook turnaround story for Abraaj. Shanghai Electric Power was a committed buyer in September 2016, and Abraaj agreed to exit the transaction at a premium. But regulation and new elections continued to delay the China deal, which served as a cornerstone in the new alliance between Pakistan and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. K-Electric contributed to a $1 billion receivables buildup on Abraaj’s balance sheet in 2017. A liquidity crisis unfolded due to its inability to realise those receivables as cash. Abraaj turned to its lending partners to take on $500 million in fresh debt to fund their operations. Deloitte auditors said that Abraaj’s lax governance, rather than misappropriation of funds, allowed problems to get out of control.

Abraaj doesn’t want a further fire sale.

Most of the companies in its portfolio are not distressed but treated as such. The good news for Abraaj and its creditors is that the failure by the Kuwaitis to force bankruptcy means the companies in Abraaj’s private equity funds are less likely to continue losing value. Abraaj’s main asset — limited partnership stakes in their funds — will likely hold value for creditors.

Abraaj was valued in excess of just $2 billion prior to its court case. It is unclear who will swoop in now. Colony Capital of Los Angeles is also a potential buyer.

The Deloitte joint provisional liquidators put some of Abraaj’s private equity funds up for sale prior to the court’s ruling, a move that one company insider thought was done in haste.

Abraaj was hit from all sides — creditors bailed, portfolio companies lost deals and new projects were stalled. Now, as one attorney from the group told me on the condition of anonymity, “Naqvi is just committed to maximising value for those creditors and allies whose supported him on this journey — often at his own expense.”

For now, the Cayman Court stopped the bloodletting.

“Our job is to manage the restructuring of Abraaj Holdings in an orderly fashion,” said PwC’s Michael Jervis, one of the joint provisional liquidators handling Abraaj’s insolvency. Abraaj is paying over a million dollars a month in fees to firms like PwC. “We are here to safeguard the assets of the company,” Jervis says. “(We want to) ensure that the interests of creditors, employees and broader stakeholders are fully served.”