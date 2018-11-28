Pakistan, China to stand together through thick and thin

BEIJING: Praising high the sacrifices of Pakistani police personnel, safeguarding Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that the two countries will stand together under all circumstances.

Following the incident, the Chinese and Pakistani governments and the two peoples have shown firm mutual trust, mutual support and mutual friendship, he said while responding to a question at the weekly news briefing. He said, the facts have once again proved that China-Pakistan friendship is higher than that of the mountains and deeper than the sea.

The two peoples are suffering together. China and Pakistan are well-deserved all-weather strategic partners. The spokesperson stressed that any attempt to undermine Sino-Pakistani friendship will not succeed. The Chinese side will maintain close communication with the Pakistani side on the follow-up of the incident.

It is believed that the Pakistani side will have the ability to maintain domestic security and stability and take resolute measures to safeguard China's interests in Pakistan and protect the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan, he added.

Referring to the investigation and notification by the Pakistani side, the spokesperson, said “the attack on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi on November 23 was a terrorist attack.

The incident caused the death of two security guards in Pakistan, one security officer was injured, two civilians were killed and three militants were killed. After the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan specifically called the Chinese Consul General in Karachi to express condolences.

Foreign Minister Qureshi made an emergency call with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to inform the Chinese side and condemn terrorist acts. The provincial governor and chief minister of the province of Sindh took a high-level trip to the Consulate General to express their concern and dismay over the incident.