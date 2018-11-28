close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 28, 2018

IGP promises upgrading prisons dept employees

National

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Prisons Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masoodur Rehman on Tuesday said that upgrading and service structure of the employees of the Prisons Department were on top of his priorities.

Speaking at programme arranged by the employees of the Central Prison Peshawar, Masoordur Rehman promised that he would take steps for up-gradation of the wardens and service structure for assistant superintendent jails, which were ignored in the past.

Superintendent Central Prison Peshawar Muhammad Fayaz Khan, Deputy Superintendent Mukhtiar Haider, senior assistant superintendents, prisons, Shamroz Khan, Suleman Khan and Assistant Superintendent Prison Bacha Said Khan were also present on the occasion.

Masoodur Rehman is the first IG Prisons promoted and appointed from the cadre since 1995. He said that to reduce the wardens’ duty hours to eight in a day and establishment of shops within the premises of the prisons to facilitate the employees were also on his priorities.

Four senior cops reshuffled: Four senior police officers were transferred and assigned new postings on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, Feroz Shah was posted as commandant of the Elite Force and Akhtar Hayat Gandapur was closed to Central Police Office to continue National Security and War Course.

Yamin Khan was posted as DIG Traffic Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DSP Ijaz Ahmad was posted acting SP Counter-Terrorism Department, Peshawar.

