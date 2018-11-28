Eight ghost workers detected in PHA

GUJRANWALA: Eight ghost employees have been detected following an inquiry by the assistant director Parks and Horticulture Authority, Gujranwala.

According to the sources, the assistant director gave a list to ADCG Dr Rabia Riasat in which he wrote that the salaries of about eight ghost employees were being drawn from the government exchequer.

During the investigation, these employees could not be traced while the scrutiny process is carried on to trace more ghost employees in the PHA.

Additional deputy commissioner general Rabia Riasat said that all the daily wagers have been dismissed and new appointments will be done after consultation with the acting DG PHA/commissioner Gujranwala Division.