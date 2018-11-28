close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Eight ghost workers detected in PHA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

GUJRANWALA: Eight ghost employees have been detected following an inquiry by the assistant director Parks and Horticulture Authority, Gujranwala.

According to the sources, the assistant director gave a list to ADCG Dr Rabia Riasat in which he wrote that the salaries of about eight ghost employees were being drawn from the government exchequer.

During the investigation, these employees could not be traced while the scrutiny process is carried on to trace more ghost employees in the PHA.

Additional deputy commissioner general Rabia Riasat said that all the daily wagers have been dismissed and new appointments will be done after consultation with the acting DG PHA/commissioner Gujranwala Division.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan