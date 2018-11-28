close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

Four gangsters arrested

National

November 28, 2018
FAISALABAD: Sandar Bar police arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession. On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Chak 136/JB and arrested Fazal Abbas alias Fazlo (ringleader), his accomplices Ansar, Amanullah and Nasir. The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases. The police also recovered weapons and booty from their possession. Further investigation is under way. Meanwhile, SP Iqbal Town Dr Fahad Mukhtar has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates to the SHO Sandal Bar and his team.

