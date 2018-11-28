62nd death anniversary of Maulana Zafar observed

SIALKOT: The 62nd death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was observed here on Tuesday. Sialkot-based senior journalists visited the grave of Maulana Zafar in Karamabad, Wazirabad and laid wreathes. Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was born at Kot Mehrath-Sialkot in 1873 and died in 1956. He played a role in the freedom movement against the British government in India.