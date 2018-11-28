Foreign scientists present research papers to mitigate whitefly attacks

MULTAN: The Chinese, Malaysian, Iranian and American scientists presented their advanced researches on cotton, combating whitefly and pink bollworm during the two-day Second Sino-Pak international Conference held here on Tuesday on the topic of ‘Innovations in Cotton Breeding and Biotechnology’. The Chinese delegation announced that China will host the third conference next year for better yield and production in cotton. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture and Bahauddin Zakariya University jointly organised the conference at BZU. A 17-member delegation led by Prof Zhang Rui from China participated in the conference. Iranian delegation was led by Prof Kamal, the US delegation was led by Prof Jodi Brown while the Malaysian delegation was led by Prof Dr Siva. They presented their respective researches on innovative techniques which can be helpful in preventing and minimising whitefly and pink bollworm attacks. Plant Breeding and Genetics director Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum said that it would open new windows of research in Pakistan for the betterment of cotton and increase in per acre yield. Punjab Cotton Research Board director general Dr Abid Mehmood said that Pakistan should use Chinese technology against whitefly and pink bollworm attacks.