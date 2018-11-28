2 TTP terrorists held with explosives

BAHAWALPUR: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bahawalpur claimed to have foiled a terrorism activity here at Northern Bypass Road, Jhangiwala on Tuesday.

According to CTD Bahawalpur spokesman said that two terrorists of banned outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested on a tip-off. They were later identified as Aftab Ahmed and Nasir Mehmood. Explosives, two detonators and safety fuses were recovered from them. The investigation is under way.

Cloudy weather forecast: The Met Office Tuesday forecast a cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded as 30 degree Centigrade and the minimum as 15 degree Centigrade. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during the next 24 hours.

Safvi nominated interfaith body president: Mubashar Abbas Safvi Tuesday assumed the charge as the president of the National Committee on Interfaith Harmony.

The body’s chairman Dr Allama Syed Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi issued a notification about the nomination of Safvi as president of the committee. In a statement, Safvi said he would play his due role for promotion of interfaith harmony.

He said sectarianism had damaged peace efforts. Safvi said it was an appropriate time to take practical steps to combat sectarianism in the country.

girl killed in accident: A seven-year-old school girl Iqra Maqbool was killed on the road while her sister Madiha and cousin Saima were injured when a speeding bus hit their motorbike near Chhonawala Grain Market on Tuesday. Their motorbike was parked at the roadside and their father went to purchase stationery for them. The bus driver fled the scene.