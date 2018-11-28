Swine flu detected in female patient at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: The Nishtar Hospital doctors detected the first case of swine flu in a female patient and shifted her to the isolation ward here on Tuesday.

Doctors have sent the blood samples of patient Abidi Bibi of Multan to the laboratory.

A health department spokesperson Prof Dr M Ali Khan said the H1N1 virus was confirmed in the blood samples. The first case of swine flu was reported in December last. A total of 122 H1N1 positive carriers were admitted to the hospital last year and out of them, 43 expired. The symptoms of H1N1 are fever, chills, cough, and body aches which last for eight days on an average. Some symptoms may continue longer than that, said the health officials. The physicians said that the influenza virus might survive better in colder and dry weather, and be able to infect more people. Influenza is a viral respiratory illness. “A virus is a microscopic infectious agent that invades the cells of your body and makes you sick.”

This flu is often confused with the common cold because of the similarity in symptoms. Flu symptoms also include fever, cold sweats, aches in the body, headache, exhaustion, and even some gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, they added.

Campaign to increase awareness about women rights launched: The Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) has launched a 15-day campaign to increase awareness among the women about their rights.

The PCSW has planned organising a series of seminars, walks and special sessions in schools, colleges, universities, health institutes, and other public offices, said the officials on Tuesday.

The commission was working on women harassment at workplace and the majority of complaints was received from the health department, they added.

The public sector has introduced multiple reforms for protection of women rights besides imparting training to 700 Nikkah registrars across south Punjab for errorless preparation of marriage papers. They said that women’s marriage right was avoided while filling out the marriage form in past but now the commission had inducted new family laws, which would fine parents Rs5000 to Rs20,000 for contracting under-age marriages of their children. The family laws would also penalise the Nikkahkhawan for registering such marriages.

According to the new laws, women will hold the inherited property for at least a year. They are deprived of their share in property in the name of gift to family members. The Punjab government has also launched one-window loan facility for women entrepreneurs from the Bank of Punjab, they added.

The government has also established transition houses wherein women with matriculation degree could avail residence and learn different skills to earn living. The commission regretted that in some backward areas, a large number of newly-born girls were not registered at the Union Council level. The PCSW helps resolve these cases by removing different hurdles, they added.