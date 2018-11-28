close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
Muhammad Nasir
November 28, 2018

'Teefa in Trouble' back again

Muhammad Nasir
November 28, 2018
KARACHI: After running for 4 months consecutively, the biggest blockbuster of the year, Geo Films “Teefa in Trouble” is back in cinemas this weekend on public demand.

Ahsan Rahim’s cinematic debut, ‘Teefa in Trouble,’ featuring Ali Zafar and Maya Ali in lead roles released in July across Pakistan and beyond and became one of the highest grossing Pakistani films of the year. ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is still going strong even after running consecutively in theatres for four months. The good news is that the action comedy is back in more cinemas on public demand. Incredible business by the first Pakistani film of Ali Zafar “Teefa in Trouble” has done a business of Rs33cr from just a 100 screens.

Singer, song-writer and actor, Ali Zafar took to social media to announce the news. Ali Zafar wrote on his official Instagram handle. Besides Zafar, Maya Ali, who essays the part of Anya in the film, also took to Instagram to share that ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is still on a roll.

Apart from Ali Zafar and Maya Ali, ‘Teefa in Trouble,’ features an all-star cast including veterans Mehmood Aslam, Jawed Sheikh, Asma Abbas and Faisal Qureshi, among others. Geo Films, Mandviwalla Entertainment and Ali Zafar's Lightingale Productions launched ‘Teefa in Trouble’ on 20th July 2018.

