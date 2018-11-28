Geo’s drama serial ‘Mera Khuda Jannay’ last episode today

KARACHI: GEO Entertainment's mega drama serial "Mera Khuda Jannay" is airing the last episode on Wednesday, 28th November at 8 pm. This drama is produced by 7th Sky Entertainment and the producers are Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. It is written by Sameena Aijaz and directed by Zeeshan Ahmed. ‘Mera Khuda Jannay’ is unmasking the irony of our society & packed with love, loss and betrayal. The drama revolves around the story of Roohi (Hira Salman) who, like every ordinary girl, entered into her married life with glistening eyes filled with the hope of a happy life-long union. Roohi the main protagonist of the serial has been married to Waleed (Ali Abbas) for 6 years without a child. Now her mother-in-law is making her life miserable by trying to get his son married again for the sake of child, an apparent heir to the family legacy. She feels that it is Roohi who is barren and not able to give birth to a child, however Waleed is reluctant, but succumbs to the pressure and Iqra comes in the picture. Is Roohi writing her destiny or it is the fate dictating the terms? Watch last episode of Mera Khuda Jannay on this Wednesday. Casts include Fouzia Mushtaq, Injeel Alizey Rasool, Rabia Noureen, Nida Mumtaz, Annum Fayyaz, Alayy Khan, Hira Salman and Ali Abbas.