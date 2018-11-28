Donkey King beats Thugs of Hindustan

KARACHI: The Donkey King is unstoppable at box-office as film rakes in very solid numbers even in its 7th weekend. The film has led the weekend chart this week which is first of its kind that a film has been on top of charts in 7th weekend. Film has beaten numbers of Thugs of Hindustan this weekend which was in its 3rd weekend.

Film has raked in 90 lacs approx in 7th weekend as per estimates which makes it go past 21cr mark at all time charts. Movie has now beaten numbers of all time commercial hits like Dilwale, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Film is already 6th highest grosser of all time for non holiday releases behind Sanju, Teefa, Fast 8, Furious 7, Padmaavat and Infinity Wars. Film will be beating numbers of Infinity Wars and Padmaavat soon. Moreover, film also stands outside chances of beating numbers of Fast 8 and Furious 7 in long run. Film led box office charts this weekend which made its 5th week out of 7 where it has led at box office charts. In 7th weekend the film earn 90 lacs and the grand total reached 21.25cr.