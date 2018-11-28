Prices of essential kitchen items go up by 11pc

ISLAMABAD: The average prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increase of almost 11 per cent from May to October 2018, official data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reveals. Price of wheat went up from Rs320.49 to Rs340 (6.11%) per 10kg. Similarly the price of flour increased from Rs359.81 to Rs393.35 (9.32%) per 10kg. Rice Basmati (broken) price went up from Rs74.63 to Rs77.14 (3.36%) per Kg. Price of Rice Irri-6 (Punjab/Sindh) increased from Rs52.87 to Rs54.42 ((2.93%) per Kg. Mustard Oil prices went up from Rs184.38 to Rs187.91 (1.91%) per Kg. The prices of cooking oil have also increased from Rs476.40 to Rs483.26 (1.44%) per 2.5kg. Prices of Vegetable Ghee, Tin have increased from Rs470.12 to 476.25 (1.30%) per 2.5kg. The Sugar (Refined) prices have gone up from Rs52.68 to Rs54.78 (3.99%) per Kg. Gurr prices have also increased from Rs78.66 to Rs86.24 (9.64%) per Kg. The prices of salt powder have been increased from Rs11.50 to Rs12.13 (5.48%) per Kg. The price of cigarettes, K-2 (20's packet) has increased from Rs51.18 to Rs57.65 (12.64%). Gas charges, Upto 3.3719MMBTU has increased from Rs128.70 to Rs140.99 (9.55%) per MMBTU. Similarly kerosene oil prices have gone up from Rs117.06 to Rs121.36 (3.67%) per liter. The prices of LPG Cylinder (11kg) have been increased from Rs1209.85 to Rs1543.13 (27.55%).