Pakistan protests computers’ theft with Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday summoned Bangladesh high commissioner and lodged a strong protest with him over the theft of computers from the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

The computers contained official record and sensitive data. “Yes, I summoned the high commissioner of Bangladesh and we are taking this issue very seriously, since the Pakistan High Commission is located in a highly secure diplomatic area. This is certainly regrettable and a matter of grave concern for diplomatic missions,” Dr Mohammad Faisal, DG South Asia Desk at the Foreign Office, told The News.

Dr Faisal said the unidentified burglars removed an air conditioner from the wall to make their way in. The High Commission is a vast property but there is only one guard on the premises. He said Bangladesh authorities had also been requested to beef up security of foreign missions, diplomats and their supporting staff to thwart any such incidents in future.

Later in a statement, the Foreign Office said, “Pakistan’s protest was lodged both in Dhaka and in Islamabad, over the incident. It has been underscored that as a host, it is responsibility of the Bangladesh government to provide full security to the Pakistan High Commission”.

Faisal said Bangladesh authorities had been requested to carry out a thorough investigation, share a detailed report with Pakistan and bring the culprits to justice. The matter has been reported to the Diplomatic Zone police station in Gulshan.