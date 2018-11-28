'Pak Navy to ensure maritime security, peace in region'

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reiterated that Pakistan Navy is committed to enhance mutual collaboration in all the realms of maritime commons including joint development of platforms, equipment and sensors and exchange of quality training on reciprocal basis to the officers and men of other countries.

He was talking to delegations of different countries called on him during the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) being held at Expo Centre Karachi.

The Naval Chief further highlighted that Pakistan Navy was actively engaged in ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral/ multilateral engagements with other countries.

During the proceedings of the first day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was called on by Head of Iraqi Navy Major General Ahmed Jasim Maarij, Chief of Joint Staff and Dy Coordinator of Iran Army Rear Admiral Prof Habibollah Sayyari, Director Naval Project Turkish Navy Rear Admiral M Savas, CEO STM Turkey Murat Ikinci, Commander Lumut Naval Base Royal Malaysian Navy First Admiral Cdre Rouslin Bin Muhammad Yunus.

During the meetings matters of defence cooperation, training collaboration and maritime affairs were discussed.