Medical examination: Shahbaz should be kept in open, advises doctors

ISLAMABAD: Doctors on Tuesday recommended that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody, be kept in an open and clean space as his chest and kidneys have been affected according to his medical report.

The medical report dated November 25 from a laboratory in Islamabad states, "Few sub-centimeter mediastinal lymph nodes are seen. One of the more prominent right lower paratracheal lymph node measures 8.00mm in short axis," reported Geo News.

"Both the kidneys show lobulated contours. There is a tiny hypodense area at lower pole of left kidney with internal fat attenuation, suggesting of bening etiology likely angiomyolipoma," it added.

In light of the report, doctors recommended that Shahbaz be kept in an open and clean space which receives sunlight and fresh air.

A few days earlier, a blood test report of the PML-N president had indicated that signs of cancer were returning. Following the report, doctors at Poly Clinic had conducted further blood tests of the leader of the opposition in NA and even conducted his CT scan.

Further, doctors had recommended that a larger medical board be formed comprising cancer experts to examine Shahbaz.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PML-N president was flown to Lahore after his medical examination was completed and doctors permitted him to travel and the NAB team flew with him. The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly underwent a medical examination at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) under the watch of NAB officials. Shahbaz was brought to Islamabad last week to attend a session of the National Assembly.