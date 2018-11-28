Across-the-board ehtesab imperative: CJ

LONDON: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Tuesday said across-the-board Ehtesab accountability was imperative for progress of Pakistan and that no nation could develop without fairness in investigations and trials.

Speaking to Geo News during a fundraising event organised by Naheed Randhawa, Chairman World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP), the chief justice said no country could function without across-the-board accountability.

He said loot and plunder could not be allowed in Pakistan. “We cannot afford that the taxpayers’ money, earned through hard ways, is looted. We cannot allow corrupt practices anymore. I firmly believe that accountability should be across the board.”

Asked about the NAB’s harsh tactics against the accused, the CJP said there was always room for improvement and steps had to be taken without that legislature. “When I get complaints about the NAB, I comment and I am also in touch with the NAB chairman; I sometimes call him over too. Fair trial is right of everyone.”

The chief justice praised owners of Bestway Group, Sir Anwar Pervez and Zameer Choudrey for playing their part in the Supreme Court’s drive for water preservation.

The CJP thanked the Bestway Group for donating £600,000 for dams’ construction in addition to the £300,000 (collectively Rs153.8m) it had previously donated.

The CJP said dams’ construction will not be possible only through donations.

He reiterated that Pakistan needed expertise and advice through many means on this matter and invited the overseas Pakistanis to come forward.