Enhanced penalties on the cards for issuing fatwas on heresy

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said that the Council would recommend enhanced punishment for those who issue decrees of death for heresy.

He said that CII is planning to invoke parliamentary help in this regard as individuals, groups are not empowered to issue fatwa on heresy. He said that Council members will receive Sikh pilgrims at Kartarpur

Dr Qibla said that legislation process for interest-free system was being completed.

He said that presence of minister in the meeting reflects government’s seriousness in implementing recommendations of the Council.

He observed that giving status of consultative body to CII would also put an end to religious chaos and unrest.

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadari on Tuesday said there would be no room for interest-based economic system while following role model of state of Madinah.

Talking informally to newsmen after attending a meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), the minister said the incumbent government would gradually move towards interest-free system in the country. “To start with, we will encourage and promote interest-free banking system in Pakistan where we are trying to follow role model of state of Madinah,” he said. Noorul Haq Qadari said the government would also require recommendations from the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to fulfill its commitment of rooting out interest from economic system of the country. “We also hold brief discussion on this issue during the CII meeting today,” he said.

He maintained the present government would take full benefit from expertise of the CII and save it from becoming a non-active institution. “We will give weight to recommendations of the Council,” the minister said.

Minister for Religious Affairs said the CII was a constitutional body and therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan would also meet Council’s chairman and its members. “We will implement practicable recommendations of the Council in shortest possible time,” he said.