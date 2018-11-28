PCB gears up to bring MD

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board is taking appropriate measures to bring in a Managing Director (MD) and for the purpose constitutional amendment is afoot. According to sources a UK-based former cricketer is one of the persons who has shown interest for the position. Despite the PCB being under the burden of increasing number of employees, the new Chairman Ehsan Mani has decided to hire MD and Director Media on exorbitant salaries.