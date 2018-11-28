close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

PCB gears up to bring MD

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board is taking appropriate measures to bring in a Managing Director (MD) and for the purpose constitutional amendment is afoot. According to sources a UK-based former cricketer is one of the persons who has shown interest for the position. Despite the PCB being under the burden of increasing number of employees, the new Chairman Ehsan Mani has decided to hire MD and Director Media on exorbitant salaries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports