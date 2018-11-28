close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Easy sailing for Apollo Club

Sports

November 28, 2018
LAHORE: Apollo Club defeated Ludhiana Gymkhana by 66 runs in the 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship at the Race Course Ground.

Scores: Apollo Club 219/7 in 20 overs (Ryan Nadeem 65, Ali Haider 36, USaid Amin 47, Abyaz Rizvi 31*, M Rameez 19*,Faisal Rasheed 3/32, Waseem Khan 3/44). Ludhiana Gymkhana 153 all out in 29.1 overs (Faheem Ali Noor 32, Umer Siddiq 19, Zeeshan Khan 21, M Shahzad 28, Saeedullah 10, Asad Rafiq 3/31, M Rameez 2/23, Jahanzaib 2/26, HAshim Ibrahim 2/22).

