Jallo Gym advance in EZ Cricket

LAHORE: Jallo Gymkhana marched into 2nd round of East Zone T20 Cricket Championship after outplaying Tauseef Club by 10 wickets at the Jallo Stadium. Scores: Tauseef Club 120/7 in 20 overs (Ali Amjad 25, M Usman 20, Zafar Iqbal 23, Abdullah Haroon 13, Faizan Zulfiqar 10*, Mian Irfan 3/19, Zafar 2/8). Jallo Gymkhana 122 for no loss in 18.5 overs (Danish 58*, Aamir 43*).