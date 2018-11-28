close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Pakistan down SL in Veterans Cricket WC

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
LAHORE: Pakistan veterans defeated Sri Lanka by 32 runs in Over-50 Veterans Cricket World Cup at the Joeo Mcaleer Stadium in Sydney on Tuesday.

According to information available here, Pakistan, batting first, scored 178 in 45 overs. Amir Touseef 34, Sajid Ali 29 and Dastageer Butt 23 were the main scorers. Maxwell Labrooy took 3/26 for Sri Lanka followed by Shane Fernando 2/17, Duminda de Silva 2/30 and Roshan Ismail 2/33.

In reply Sri Lanka veterans were 146 all out in 42.2 overs. Shane Fernando 40, Shafeek Rahim 22 and Marlon Von Hagt 13 were the main contributors. For Pakistan veterans Imtiaz Tarar got 3/26, Shahid Anwar 2/28, Jaffar Qureshi 2/28 and Javaid Hafeez 2/31. Amir Touseef was named man of the match for his brilliant batting.

