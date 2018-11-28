Lahore Open Polo gets under way

LAHORE: Jubilee Insurance and Barry’s earned sensational victories in the opening matches of the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Jubilee Insurance thrashed BBJ Pipes by 8-2. Raja Temur Nadeem and Edward Banner Eve hammered a hat-trick each while Aun Rizvi and Turab Rizvi contributed one goal each for winning side while from the losing side, Bilal Haye and Ahmad Bilal Riaz hit one goal apiece.

In another match of the day, Barry’s outclassed Newage/Diamond Paints by 5-1. Hamza Mawaz Khan was superb with mallot and horse work as he smashed in an impressive hat-trick while Nicholas Pepper banged in a brace. The only goal from the losing side came from Alman Jalil Azam. Besides Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana and execute committee members, players and their families and a great number of polo enthusiasts witnessed the big-scoring matches.