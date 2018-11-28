close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

CM greets cricket team

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistani cricket team over their success in the second Test against New Zealand. “The national cricket team have played well to defeat the opponents and it is hoped that Pakistani team will win the series by achieving success in the last Test match as well,” he said.Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also congratulated Pakistan cricket team for winning 2nd Test match against New Zealand at Dubai.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports