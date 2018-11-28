CM greets cricket team

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistani cricket team over their success in the second Test against New Zealand. “The national cricket team have played well to defeat the opponents and it is hoped that Pakistani team will win the series by achieving success in the last Test match as well,” he said.Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also congratulated Pakistan cricket team for winning 2nd Test match against New Zealand at Dubai.