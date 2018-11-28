KPT draw with SNGPL

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) survived a scare when they struck in the last few seconds to hold Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to a 2-2 draw in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KMC Stadium on Tuesday.

SNGPL, who qualified for the top-tier league through play-offs last summer, got onto the scoresheet in the 33rd minute when Mohammad Shoaib’s pile-driver from the edge of the area went into the net.

However, KPT did not lose momentum and were able to bring in an equaliser in the 41st minute through Fareed when he steered a solid pass from the right flank into the net. At half time the match was evenly poised at 1-1.