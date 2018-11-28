Kinnaird women cricket tourney begins

LAHORE: 2nd Kinnaird Women Cricket Tournament got under way here on Tuesday at college ground. Three teams namely Kinnaird Fighters, Kinnaird Challengers and Lahore College are participating in the event which is an annual cricket event.

All the teams will be playing league matches of 40 overs-a-side till December first and the final will be played on December 4, 2018. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar inaugurated the tournament at a colourful opening ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said the game of cricket is getting rapid popularity among Pakistan females. “We are quite hopeful that Pakistan will produce top class female cricketers in future. The three-team event will help in further promoting cricket among womenfolk and it is another step forward to maintain Kinnaird College supremacy in cricket events. “Female and male students from all leading schools of the province are taking part in phase I sports events of Annual Sports Calendar and we are quite upbeat to trace several talented male and female players after this grand event”.