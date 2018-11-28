Lodhran bag FFC Rugby title

LAHORE: Lodhran annexed the FFC Sona 7s Rugby Championship title after thrashing Muzaffargarh 28-0 in the final.

Fort Abbas won the Boys U-16 Championship and Karachi bagged Girls U-18 Championship title. Three events, including men’s 7s, boys u-16 and girls u-18, were conducted in PRU endorsed FFC Sona Championships. In the boys under-16 final, Fort Abbas routed Lodhran 15-5. For Fort Abbas, Umair scored two tries and Shahzad contributed one.

In the girls under-18 final, Karachi overwhelmed Fort Abbas by 5-0 to land the title. Kashaf struck the only try of final for Karachi. FFC Goth Machi Resident Director Brig (R) Toufeeq Tahir graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest.