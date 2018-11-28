Mithali opens fire over World T20 exclusion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Indian cricket heroine Mithali Raj has furiously accused cricket leaders of bias for dropping her for last Friday’s World Twenty20 semi-final, which India lost to England.Raj, the highest run scorer in the women’s international game and still India’s one-day captain, wrote a furious letter of complaint and met Board of Control for Indian Cricket (BCCI) leaders on Monday to vent her anger. “For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down,” said the 35-year-old in letter seen by AFP. The BCCI did not immediately comment on Raj’s tirade.
NEW DELHI: Indian cricket heroine Mithali Raj has furiously accused cricket leaders of bias for dropping her for last Friday’s World Twenty20 semi-final, which India lost to England.Raj, the highest run scorer in the women’s international game and still India’s one-day captain, wrote a furious letter of complaint and met Board of Control for Indian Cricket (BCCI) leaders on Monday to vent her anger. “For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down,” said the 35-year-old in letter seen by AFP. The BCCI did not immediately comment on Raj’s tirade.