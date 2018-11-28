Mithali opens fire over World T20 exclusion

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket heroine Mithali Raj has furiously accused cricket leaders of bias for dropping her for last Friday’s World Twenty20 semi-final, which India lost to England.Raj, the highest run scorer in the women’s international game and still India’s one-day captain, wrote a furious letter of complaint and met Board of Control for Indian Cricket (BCCI) leaders on Monday to vent her anger. “For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down,” said the 35-year-old in letter seen by AFP. The BCCI did not immediately comment on Raj’s tirade.