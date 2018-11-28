Pakistan’s Javeria reaches a career-best 14th: Harmanpreet, Healy advance in women’s T20I rankings

DUBAI: India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur has jumped up to the third spot in the latest ICC Women’s T20I rankings.

Harmanpreet finished the World T20 as the second highest run-scorer after Australia’s Alyssa Healy. Her 183 runs from five innings at 45.75 with a strike-rate of over 160 included a match-winning century against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Eighteen-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues and opener Smriti Mandhana rose to career-best sixth and tenth positions respectively. Meanwhile, Healy, the Player of the Tournament, gained four slots to be ranked eighth. She made 225 runs at 56.25 with a strike-rate of 144.23. Pakistan’s Javeria Khan was also among big gainers in the latest update. She gained seven places to reach a career-best 14th position.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Australia’s medium-pacer Megan Schutt retained her top-spot. Her ten wickets were the joint-most in the tournament. New Zealand offspinner Leigh Kasperek’s seven wickets lifted her seven places to the third position with 647 points, 15 behind India’s legspinner Poonam Yadav, who occupies the second spot. Anya Shrubsole, the England pacer, moved from 12th to sixth place after a seven-wicket effort, which included a hat-trick against South Africa.

New Zealand Amelia Kerr (up 15 places to a career-best seventh), Australia’s Delissa Kimmince (up ten places to eighth), South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail (up 11 places to 10th) and Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu (up 25 places to a career-best tenth) were among the other bowlers to improve their rankings. Windies’ Deandra Dottin has shot up to the second position in the allrounders’ list. She went past Australia’s Ellyse Perry and compatriot Hayley Mathews after finishing with 121 runs and ten wickets in the tournament. West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor continues to top the list.