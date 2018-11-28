Yasir bags 14 as Pakistan crush NZ

DUBAI: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah followed his extraordinary first innings performance with a six wicket haul as Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs in the second Test in Dubai on Tuesday to level the series 1-1.

The 32-year-old, who took 8-41 on Monday, had figures of 6-143 in the second innings for a match haul of 14-184. New Zealand — following-on after being dismissed for 90 in the first innings — were bowled out for 312 soon after tea on the fourth day. “I came to know yesterday (about Imran Khan’s record) so it’s an honour that my name will come with him,” said Yasir. “I haven’t bowled as well as this, especially with the pitch offering turn and bounce like it did. We wanted to put the disappointment of the first Test behind us and set up the series.”

Yasir’s figures are the second best match return ever for Pakistan in Test cricket, bettered only by former captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan who took 14-116 against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1982. They are also the best by a Pakistani bowler against New Zealand, beating Waqar Younis’s 12-130 in Faisalabad in 1990. Medium-pacer Hasan Ali was also at his best, taking 3-46 as Pakistan gained a measure of revenge for losing the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi last week.

Resuming on 131-2 and needing a further 197 to make Pakistan bat again, the New Zealand batsmen, led by Ross Taylor (82), Henry Nicholls (77) and Tom Latham (50), dug in to make things tough for the Pakistani bowlers. Taylor smashed Hasan’s first ball of the day to the cover boundary to reach his 29th half century in Tests, a welcome return to form having scored just 21 runs in the three innings of this series.

Latham completed his 15th Test fifty but was dismissed the following ball, a little edge behind off Hasan, television umpire Ian Gould confirming that Sarfraz Ahmed had taken the catch cleanly.

Harry Nicholls came to the crease and set about frustrating the Pakistan bowlers, adding 52 with Taylor for the fourth wicket and 57 with BJ Watling for the fifth.

Pakistan Ist innings 418-5 (Haris Sohail 147, Babar Azam 127 not out, Azhar Ali 81; C. de Grandhomme 2-44)

New Zealand Ist innings 90 (J. Raval 31; Yasir Shah 8-41)

New Zealand second innings (overnight 131-2)

J. Raval st Sarfraz b Yasir 2

T. Latham c Sarfraz b Hasan 50

K. Williamson c Sarfraz b Yasir 30

R. Taylor c Yasir b Asif 82

H. Nicholls b Hasan 77

BJ Watling lbw b Yasir 27

C. de Grandhomme b Hasan 14

I. Sodhi b Yasir 4

N. Wagner c Hasan b Yasir 10

Ajaz Patel not out 5

T. Boult c Sarfraz b Yasir 0

Extras: (b 9, lb 2) 11

Total: (all out; 112.5 overs) 312

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Raval), 2-66 (Williamson), 3-146 (T. Latham), 4-198 (R. Taylor), 5-255 (BJ Watling), 6-270 (de Grandhomme), 7-285 (Sodhi), 8-301 (Nicholls), 9-311 (Wagner)

Bowling: Abbas 15-7-29-0, Hasan 19-7-46-3, Yasir 44.5-9-143-6, Hafeez 3-1-6-0, Asif 27-5-61-1, Sohail 4-0-16-0

Result: Pakistan won by an innings and 16 runs

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Tv umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).

DUBAI: Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed gestures to teammate Yasir Shah after innings victory against New Zealand.

Pak bowlers’ best bowling figures

Bowlers Overs Runs Wkts Opp Ground Year

Imran Khan 52.2 116 14 SL Lahore 1982

Yasir Shah 57.2 184 14 NZ Dubai 2018

Abdul Qadir 73.0 101 13 Eng Lahore 1987

Fazal Mahmood 75.0 114 13 Aus Karachi 1956

Waqar Younis 56.0 135 13 Zim Karachi 1993