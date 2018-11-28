close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 28, 2018

Poland arrests ex-head of financial watchdog on corruption charges

World

AFP
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

WARSAW: Poland on Tuesday arrested the former head of its state financial regulator on suspicions of corruption following reports he sought a bribe from the billionaire owner of several Polish banks. The CBA anti-corruption agency announced it had detained Marek Chrzanowski in Warsaw and was transferring him to the southern city of Katowice where he was to be indicted. Chrzanowski, 38, was forced to step down as chairman of the KNF financial regulator on November 13 after the bribery allegations were made. Billionaire Polish banker Leszek Czarnecki accused Chrzanowski of soliciting bribes in exchange for favourable treatment for Czarnecki’s troubled Getin Noble Bank. Czarnecki had recorded his meeting with Chrzanowski at the KNF in March and the tapes were made public two weeks ago following a report focused on the allegations published by Poland’s liberal Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World