Poland arrests ex-head of financial watchdog on corruption charges

WARSAW: Poland on Tuesday arrested the former head of its state financial regulator on suspicions of corruption following reports he sought a bribe from the billionaire owner of several Polish banks. The CBA anti-corruption agency announced it had detained Marek Chrzanowski in Warsaw and was transferring him to the southern city of Katowice where he was to be indicted. Chrzanowski, 38, was forced to step down as chairman of the KNF financial regulator on November 13 after the bribery allegations were made. Billionaire Polish banker Leszek Czarnecki accused Chrzanowski of soliciting bribes in exchange for favourable treatment for Czarnecki’s troubled Getin Noble Bank. Czarnecki had recorded his meeting with Chrzanowski at the KNF in March and the tapes were made public two weeks ago following a report focused on the allegations published by Poland’s liberal Gazeta Wyborcza daily.