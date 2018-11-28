Iran vows to fight Trump’s Israel, Palestinian deal

TEHRAN: Iran is determined to fight against US Donald Trump’s anticipated Israel-Palestinian peace plan, parliament speaker Ali Larijani said Tuesday according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

Trump has dubbed his administration’s long-awaited plan the “ultimate deal”, which has already unsettled the Palestinians although no details have yet been disclosed.Speaking in Tehran, Larijani said the “deal of the century” was a “plot” between Iran’s arch foe Israel and the United States to establish the Jewish state’s domination in the Middle East. “We will stand against the regime of Israel and won’t let this deal take place in the region,” Larijani said at an annual conference on Islamic unity.

“If Americans are imposing sanctions on Iran today and are putting pressure on Iran, the reason for it is because Iran has stood against Israel,” he added, quoted by ISNA.Earlier this year, Washington pulled out of the landmark international nuclear accord with Iran and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran. “In order to achieve their objective they try to create new political arrangements in the region,” Larijani said of US-Israeli strategy in the Middle East.

Trump Mideast peace plan: US President Donald Trump’s administration has told Israel that it will present its long-awaited Middle East peace plan early next year, Israel’s UN envoy said.Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon told journalists that the peace plan was “completed” and that the administration had discussed timing with Israel to unveil the proposals. “As far as we know, they speak with us about beginning of ‘19, which is coming soon,” Danon said. “We don’t know the details of the plan but we know that it’s completed.”