The hundred days

The first 100 days of the PTI-led government have ended. Since the PTI made a lot of promises before coming into power, almost every Pakistani was keeping a close eye on the PTI’s performance. Now that the first 100 days have ended, people are giving different opinion about the party’s performance. For me, the party has done quite well. It has been working a great deal towards making Pakistan a financially independent country. When the PTI came into power, it was welcomed by a plethora of problems. The country was facing the worst financial crisis. All previous governments had failed to develop a roadmap of growth for the future of the country.

But the present government is starting projects that will remain operational for a long time and contribute towards the permanent progress and prosperity of the country. The government has been criticised for increasing the taxes, but it was a necessary step that it had to take to increase government revenue. All we need is to believe in the present government which will definitely pull the country out of every crisis.

Safer Khan Niazi

Rawalpindi

*****

During its election campaign, the PTI revealed its 100-day plan which was called overambitious by almost every political expert and analyst. However, the party was determined that it will bring the much-needed change to the country within the first 100 days of its government. The 100 days are over, but the party hasn’t been able to achieve its objectives. It seems that the party made promises without considering the ground realities. It is easy to say something, but it is quite difficult to deliver on those promises.

The price of petrol has reached to Rs98 per litre. The precipitous rise in inflation has taken a toll on the Pakistani people who are struggling to make ends meet. Parliamentary sessions are disturbed by verbal fights among politicians. The PTI has the time to learn from its mistake and handle all challenges effectively.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

*****

This refers to the editorial ‘One hundred days’ (November 27). It is true that the PTI government made so many promises during the election campaigns, but has now failed to deliver on its promises.

While it is true that a government’s performance cannot be judged over the hundred days, the PTI itself claimed that it will bring visible changes in the country during the first 100 days of its tenure. If all those promises were impossible to fulfil, why did the party make false promises?

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

*****

The PTI government has completed its 100 days in power. Given its pre-election tall claims and plans, it has miserably failed to fulfil even a fraction of the promises it made before coming into power. It had promised to usher in a utopian era of peace, prosperity and security in the country. But, it has failed on every front. The security situation of the country is worrisome. Robberies and murders are taking place in broad daylight across the country and perpetrators get away with all the crimes with impunity. Political victimisation and taking U-turns on almost every issue have been the hallmarks of the PTI’s government with the only laudable exception of the arrest of TLP’s activists andmiscreants.

To gain the trust of the people, the government should decrease the price of petroleum products, gas and electricity, and other essential items. It should also pay maximum and sincere attention to the improvement of increasingly deteriorating law and order in the country.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali