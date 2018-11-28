Agricultural University teachers warn won’t accept VC selection thru fake process

PESHAWAR: The Agricultural University Teachers Association has warned that it would not accept the appointment of vice-chancellor of the university through a ‘fake’ process. In a statement, the association’s general secretary Dr Sartaj Alam said protest would

also be staged at the Banigala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan In Islamabad.

He expressed concern over the selection process and the recently held interviews for appointment of vice-chancellor of the university.

He criticised the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the academic and search committee for failure to ensure fair-play in the selection process.

Dr Sartaj Alam claimed that senior professors who met the eligibility criteria were ignored in the process and not even called for the interview.

“Since the appointment of the academic search committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and despite the promulgation of the Right to Information Act, the quantification criteria is been kept confidential,” he pointed out.

“The Agricultural University Teaching Association has decided not to accept the appointment of vice-chancellor through fake process,” he said. “We demand that the process shall be reviewed through a neutral committee, who shall include professionals with agriculture background.”