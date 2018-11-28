close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Progress of blood transfusion programme reviewed

Islamabad

November 28, 2018
Islamabad : The progress, achievements and challenges of the revived Islamabad Blood Transfusion Authority (IBTA) were shared with Minister of National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani in an introductory meeting with representatives of licensed blood banks here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamer expressed satisfaction on the development of a model blood transfusion regulation system in Islamabad. He appreciated the efforts being undertaken for reform of the blood safety system in Pakistan from the platform of the German government-funded Safe Blood Transfusion Programme. The German government is supporting blood sector reforms in Pakistan since 2010 through a grant from KFW and GIZ.

Earlier, IBTA’s Chairman Prof. Zaheer highlighted the performance of the revived IBTA. He recapped the process for the development of a system of blood banks regulation which is suited to national needs and is consistent with international recommendations. “The IBTA model is being replicated in the provinces. It is now important for blood bank representatives to implement national standards and guidelines in their blood banks,” he stated, appreciating the efforts of IBTA inspectors who carry out blood bank inspections.

Blood bank inspectors and other participants also shared their experience of working with IBTA and the Safe Blood Transfusion Programme. Short videos of the SBTP blood centers developed through the German KFW Bank grant and voluntary blood donation messages were also shared in the meeting.

