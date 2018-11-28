Youth suffer from unaddressed mental health issues

Islamabad : Rising mental health issues and the taboos attached to its identification and acceptance have been observed as one of the most pressing issues faced by the youth today.

To raise awareness on the subject, House of Wellness (HOW), a mental health facility and drug rehabilitation centre in Islamabad, collaborated with The Millennium College (TMC) held an awareness session for its students aged 14-16 years.

The interactive session conducted by Founding Director HOW and senior clinical psychologist Yasir Masood Afaq targeted the young population to help them understand the concept of mental well-being and how crucial it is to be aware of one's own conditions that are often ignored in the name of daily stress. The students shared a lot of their experiences during the session that they felt are left unshared for not finding the right avenue to voice their concerns. Their queries pointed towards the dire need to bridge the gap between the persistent issues and the existing awareness level in society at large.