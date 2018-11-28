close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MI
Myra Imran
November 28, 2018

Youth suffer from unaddressed mental health issues

Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

Islamabad : Rising mental health issues and the taboos attached to its identification and acceptance have been observed as one of the most pressing issues faced by the youth today.

To raise awareness on the subject, House of Wellness (HOW), a mental health facility and drug rehabilitation centre in Islamabad, collaborated with The Millennium College (TMC) held an awareness session for its students aged 14-16 years.

The interactive session conducted by Founding Director HOW and senior clinical psychologist Yasir Masood Afaq targeted the young population to help them understand the concept of mental well-being and how crucial it is to be aware of one's own conditions that are often ignored in the name of daily stress. The students shared a lot of their experiences during the session that they felt are left unshared for not finding the right avenue to voice their concerns. Their queries pointed towards the dire need to bridge the gap between the persistent issues and the existing awareness level in society at large.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad