NAB seeks record of Park Enclave

Islamabad : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducting inquiry in Park Enclave housing sector of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought complete record of the scheme from the civic body.

In a letter addressed to the CDA chairman, an Assistant Director of NAB who is also Investigation Officer in the case has asked for provision of complete file of the housing scheme along with noting portion and details of total land procured, layout plan and total allotments made in phase-I and phase-II of the Park Enclave.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal while taking notice of non-allotment of plots to overseas Pakistanis despite receiving billions of rupees from them, last month ordered inquiry into the Park Enclave Housing Scheme.

The NAB chairman while taking notice on complaints against the housing scheme, observed that Park Enclave was launched about eight years back and CDA received Rs15 billion from masses but development is yet to be completed. “This is serious joke with people and misuse of authority by CDA officials,” he said adding millions of rupees were also spent on publicity campaign.