FDE forcing schools to pay for enrolment banners

Islamabad : As the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training launches the 'Parho, Aagay Barho' campaign for the enrolment of out-of-school children in Islamabad Capital Territory, all schools have been told to pay for the banners promoting the initiative.

Rs1000 is charged for the purpose but no receipt is being issued for it, claimed a school principal.

He told ‘The News’ that he and others were unwilling to pay for the banners until they're told to do so in writing and they're paid proper payment receipts.

The principal said the relevant ministry officials asked them verbally to pay for the banners to be displayed outside the relevant schools.

He however wondered how the principals could pay for goods on the ministry's verbal orders as the act would be considered to be against the laid-down rules and could raise objections by auditors.

“We'll make the sought-after payment only if the ministry issued written orders for it,” he said.

Under the campaign, around 27,300 children will be enrolled in ICT schools.

The initiative to be carried on a private-public partnership basis comes after the ministry completes a survey to ascertain the number of out-of-school children in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The survey put the number of Islamabad's out-of-school children at around 27,300, mostly from suburban areas of Nilore and Tarnol.

The exercise was carried out in 13 union councils and 133 villages of the federal capital.

The government schools functioning in these areas don't have the capacity to enrol more children. Under the plans, community schools will be established in Nilore and Tarnol areas, where the children will be prepared for the exams of fifth and eighth classes.