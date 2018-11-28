close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Polio awareness

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: First bloggers meet-up for polio eradication was held in Lahore by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of Punjab and the World Health Organisation to orient bloggers about the polio eradication initiative in Pakistan and explore avenues of using online platforms to create awareness.

The participants representing diverse spheres including; research, medical and fashion, and their efforts in spreading the word can be a great catalyst to include this national health emergency in the digital sphere. The event was followed by a group work where more than 25 bloggers who came from different parts of Punjab participated in discussions and proposed ideas about how EOCs can utilise digital media to achieve polio eradication in Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore