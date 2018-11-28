Polio awareness

LAHORE: First bloggers meet-up for polio eradication was held in Lahore by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of Punjab and the World Health Organisation to orient bloggers about the polio eradication initiative in Pakistan and explore avenues of using online platforms to create awareness.

The participants representing diverse spheres including; research, medical and fashion, and their efforts in spreading the word can be a great catalyst to include this national health emergency in the digital sphere. The event was followed by a group work where more than 25 bloggers who came from different parts of Punjab participated in discussions and proposed ideas about how EOCs can utilise digital media to achieve polio eradication in Pakistan.