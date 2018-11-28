Kartarpur Corridor to improve ties: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the establishment of Kartarpur Corridor is a historic step which will be regarded as a watershed moment in the history of subcontinent.

This initiative will strengthen the peace effort in wake of birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the CM said the Punjab government had always provided all possible facilities to the Sikh community and establishment of Kartarpur Corridor was a step in this direction. “The credit goes to the PTI government,” he added. Usman Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an ambassador of peace and supported peaceful relations with the neighboring countries. Prime Minister Imran Khan proposed in his maiden speech to settle differences with India through dialogue which showed that Pakistanis were a peace loving nation. He said Kartarpur Corridor was a way forward to move ahead the Pakistan-India relations and this would help to improve the bilateral relations between the two countries.

PCB team: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formulated a comprehensive programme to bring out talent from remote and from far-flung areas. According to spokesman to CM, a special team of PCB would visit DG Khan on December 8, 9 and 10. The trials of under 13 years old players will be held on December 8, under 16 years players will be conducted on December 9 and trials of under 19 years players will be held on December 10. The PCB team will conduct trials of players belonging to DG Khan, Taunsa and tribal areas.