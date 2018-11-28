Pillion riders to wear helmet from Dec 1

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the chief traffic officer (CTO) to start enforcing condition of wearing safety helmet on pillion riders from Dec 1 without any discrimination.

The court further directed the CTO to also issue challan tickets to motorcyclists having no side mirrors on their bikes. Earlier, Punjab Safe City Authority’s chief operating officer Akbar Nasir told the court that there had been a visible decline in violation of traffic signal following the start of E-challaning. He pointed out that around Rs30 million had been collected under the head of E-challaning. CTO Liaqat Malik stated that traffic rules had been strictly implemented by the police. He said 324,000 motorcyclists had been issued challan tickets so far for not wearing helmets. He claimed that a number of motorcyclists remained unhurt during road accidents due to safety helmets.

The court expressed satisfaction over the performance of the traffic police and directed the CTO continue implementing the traffic laws in letter and spirit. The court ordered the officer to start issuing challans on violation of helmet by pillion riders as well from Dec 1. Previously, the court had directed the Punjab inspector general of police to strictly implement restriction of wearing helmets in the whole province. Several lawyers had filed petitions for the implementation of traffic laws citing an increase in deaths of motorcyclists in road accidents.

Juvenile Justice System Act: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to furnish a comprehensive report regarding implementation of Juvenile Justice System Act 2018. A child rights activist, Iftikhar Mubarik, filed a petition through Barrister Usama Malik questioning failure of the government to enforce law relating rights of juveniles.

The counsel argued that the government miserably failed to discharge its obligation under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, which was a violation of Article 4 of the Constitution.

He said by non-implementation of key provisions of the JJSA, the government stood in contravention with international obligations of the state it undertook by virtue of signing International Convention on Rights of Child. The lawyer pointed out that the law envisaged that Juvenile Justice Committees were supposed to decide a case against a child within one month from the date of referral. However, he said the government had not constituted these committees despite the lapse of three months as mandated by the Act.

Detention of Rizvi: The detention of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, his son Saad Rizvi and TLP patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri has been challenged before the Lahore High Court.

Syed Zafar Hussain Gillani, a member of the TLP, assailed the detention of his leaders in a habeas corpus petition filed through Advocate Nabeel Javed Kahloon.

The petitioner contended that the police raided the houses of the TLP leaders, arrested them unlawfully and shifted them to undisclosed places. He stated that the home department and the police, despite repeated requests, have not issued any grounds for detention of the leaders nor their whereabouts.