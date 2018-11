Abid Ali reaches Federal Cup quarters

KARACHI: Abid Ali Akbar stunned second seed Mohammad Abid to reach the quarter-finals of the 32nd Federal Cup in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarter-finals of men’s singles category, Abid Ali Akbar defeated Muhammad Abid 6-2, 6-3. Aqeel Khan thrashed Ahmed Chohdri 6-0, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil beat Subhan Bin Salik 7-5, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza beat Abbas Khan 6-3, 6-4; Mohammad Shoaib defeated Shahid Afridi 6-2, 6-3; Heera Ashiq overpowered Barkatullah 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-1; Shamael Chodhri overpowered Waqas Malik 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4; and Mudassar Murtaza beat Asadullah 6-3, 6-2.

In the pre-quarter-finals of boys’ under-18 singles, Mohammad Shaoib beat Semi Zeb Khan 7-5, 7-5; Osama Khan defeated Muhammad Zaryab 6-4, 6-3; Aqib Umer smashed Huzaifa Khan 6-2, 6-4; Ahmed Asjad beat Subhan Bin Salik 6-2, 7-5; Moosa Chodhri overpowered Parbhat Kumar 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Abdullah Adnan defeated Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-1; Uzair Khan overpowered Kamran Khan 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; and Ahmed Kamil won against Zalan Khan 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.