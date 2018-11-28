close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

PTI leader’s son intends to buy PSL franchise

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
LAHORE: Ali Khan Tareen, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen, has shown interest in buying the sixth Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, previously known as the Multan Sultans.

According to Geo News, Ali confirmed that he is interested in the ownership. “I want to buy the team for the fourth edition of PSL and for this reason I have had two to three meetings with the PCB officials in Lahore,” he said.

“I have completed the initial work for a tender for PSL 4.”A PCB official said the ownership of the sixth team would be decided through a tender which would be released in the first week of December.

“We are trying that the ownership rights of the sixth team are sold by next month,” the official added. The PCB on November 10 terminated the franchise agreement with Schon Properties which failed to meet its financial obligations. Following the termination of the contract, all rights in respect of the team were reverted to the PCB.

