Golfers join hands to support KDSP

KARACHI: Henry’s Angels returned with a superb gross score of 56 to win the inaugural KDSP Golf Tournament here at the KGC but the bigger winner of the day was a programme that has been established for a much greater cause than playing golf.

Karachi Down Syndrome Programme (KDSP) was formed in 2014 with the goal to advocate the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome living in Karachi and to provide them with the opportunity to lead fulfilling lives. Since its inception, KDSP has been involved in publishing regular newsletters, promoting awareness, offering enrichment programs to individuals with Down syndrome and their families, providing access to quality healthcare to individuals with Down syndrome, and promoting inclusive education.

Avid golfers of Karachi came together to support KDSP by participating in its inaugural golf fundraiser on Sunday.The tournament aimed to reach out to a community of golfers to raise awareness about Down syndrome and generate funds to support the highly subsidized services it offers for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

20 teams played the tournament that followed a 4-player Texas Scramble format, including the Longest Drive and Nearest-To-The-Pin contests.Henry’s Angels comprising Aly Rana, Haider Ali Baig, Omar Yaqoob and Azhar Haji won the gross title with a score of 56 (-16). Empact Activation Service which included Erum Hasan, Rahim Iqbal, Tayyab Tarin and Moazzam Ahmed won in the net category with a score of 55.8. Tee party comprising Salman Qureshi, Rashid Malik, Salim Adil and Abdullah Adil finished as runners-up (gross) with a score of 60. Bank Al Falah which comprised Tabish Sabah, Mohib Khan, Omar S. Khan and Salman Ali were runners-up in the net category.

The awards ceremony was attended by renowned celebrities and Friends of KDSP apart from the participants. Ali Allawala, the co-founder and CEO at KDSP introduced the cause to the audience and thanked everyone for coming together to support the cause.