Can Pakistan finish among the top-eight?

KARACHI: When the world’s top hockey teams will begin their campaign for World Cup glory in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar from Wednesday (today), record four-time champions Pakistan will just be focusing on a top-eight finish.

Bracketed in the ‘Group of death’ with former champions the Netherlands and Germany and Asian rivals Malaysia, Pakistan are well aware of the fact that winning the coveted title is now beyond their grasp.

For them even a top-eight finish would be an achievement.Former Asian giants India face a similar situation despite the fact that they would be enjoying a home advantage. The Indians will seek to end 43 years of hurt when they begin the World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Kalinga Stadium today.Eight-time Olympic champions India’s only glory at the World Cup came way back in 1975.

Since then India have failed to match the standards of the Europeans - Netherlands, Germany and Australia, who have been ruling the game for over four decades now.It is only the second World Cup after 2002 to feature 16 teams. From four pools of four teams each, the toppers will directly qualify for the quarterfinals while the second and third placed sides will have to play four cross-over matches to earn their places in the last-eight round.

Just like all big-ticket hockey events, Australia, Netherlands and Germany will once again start favourites to lift the title.The Kookaburras, in fact, will be vying to create history by becoming the first team to win the trophy for the third time in a row. —with inputs from agencies