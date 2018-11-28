close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 28, 2018

‘Sleeping’ migrants killed by train in Greece

World

AFP
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Three migrants were found dead on Tuesday on a railway track in northern Greece, apparently killed by a train whilst asleep, local police said. The bodies were spotted by the train driver near the village of Fylakio, which lies between the cities of Alexandroupolis and Komotini, near the Greek border with Turkey.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World