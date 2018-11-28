‘Sleeping’ migrants killed by train in Greece

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THESSALONIKI, Greece: Three migrants were found dead on Tuesday on a railway track in northern Greece, apparently killed by a train whilst asleep, local police said. The bodies were spotted by the train driver near the village of Fylakio, which lies between the cities of Alexandroupolis and Komotini, near the Greek border with Turkey.
